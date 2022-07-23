Actor Ranbir Kapoor marked his return on the big screen after a gap of four years with Karan Malhotra's Shamshera which released in theatres on July 22 (Friday). Touted to be a larger than life action adventure, the movie features the young star as a quintessential Hindi cinema hero with Sanjay Dutt essaying the role of the main antagonist.
Shamshera Day 1 Box Office Collection: A Slow Start For Ranbir Kapoor-Sanjay Dutt's Film
Despite all the hype, the mass entertainer saw lukewarm advance bookings and relied on the walk-ins. Upon its release, the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer received mixed response from the critics and the audience.
When it comes to its box office collection, early trends suggest that Shamshera which released across 4,350 screens in the domestic market, saw an occupancy of 15% in the morning shows. On the other hand, there were reports floating in the media that shows of Shamshera in the morning and afternoon slots in cinema halls were cancelled due to absence of the audience.
Trade analyst Komal Nahta tweeted, "Another big film... but the same story continues! Shows of 'Shamshera' in the morning and noon/afternoon at some cinemas cancelled due to absence of audience."
He mentioned in another tweet, "Dull 'Shamshera' opening plunges the already nervous Hindi film trade into a further state of panic! Unfortunately, collections of the big film are small!!"
Nevertheless, Ranbir Kapoor's star power and Sanjay Dutt's villainy act did manage to rake in some decent numbers on Day 1. If early estimates are to be believed, Shamshera minted a collection in the range of Rs 9 to 11 Crore on Day 1. The film needs a positive word of mouth to rake in some impressive numbers over the weekend.
Besides Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, the Karan Malhotra-directorial also features Vaani Kapoor in a pivotal role.
