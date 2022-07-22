Exclusive: Shamshera Ticket Prices Starting From Rs 100 To Help Box Office Collections Of Ranbir Kapoor Film

Yash Raj Films, known for hiking ticket prices around the release of its big releases, has only marginally increased the ticket prices for Shamshera, or kept it as low as Rs 100 at certain locations, in order to get better footfalls. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, Shamshera releases on 22 July, 2022 in theatres. Film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi spoke to Filmibeat exclusively about how it will benefit the iconic production house that has been struggling in recent times to get viewership.

Rathi feels it is a good move by YRF and that he hopes that more studios will follow suit. The precedent was set by Kartik Aaryan's blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Here's what the trade expert had to say.

Advertisement Advertisement

Rathi said, "Most producers are finally beginning to realise that hiking ticket rates is not the solution to increasing collections at the box office. Attracting the maximum footfalls (this year) was Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which kept the ticket pricing reasonable and that ensured that very high number of people turned up at the cinemas. I genuinely feel that had the ticket rates for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 been hiked significantly, it wouldn't have got the repeat viewing that it did."

"It is in the interest of not just cinemas but also producers to keep movie-going as an experience a low-hanging fruit financially and intellectually. I truly hope that all producers follow suit and some rationality kicks in rather than trying to squeeze more money out of fewer people. We'd rather get more footfalls at the cinemas that wil truly help us become a financially healthy industry as a whole," he said.

Ranbir Kapoor, whose last release was four years ago in Sanju (2018), and was a superhit, will be banking on Shamshera to bring him back in the reckoning as a blockbuster leading man. This will also help me create the buzz for his next film, Brahmastra, releasing on 9 September, 2022.

Edited by Shweta Parande.