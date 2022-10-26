Thank God Day 1 Box Office Collection: Here's How Ajay Devgn-Sidharth Malhotra's Film Fared On Tuesday
This week saw two Bollywood superstars Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn locking horns at the box office with their respective releases, Ram Setu and Thank God. Speaking about Thank God, the family entertainer received a decent opening according to early trends.
As a report in Sacnik, the Sidharth Malhotra-starrer minted around Rs 8.50 Crore on its first day of release.
Day 1- Rs 8.50 Crore (nett)
Elaborating on the film, Sidharth who essays the role of a self-centric real-estate agent was quoted as saying by a daily, "It is not a leave-your-brains-home kind of comedy. The film has got his heart and head in the right place. It's trying to say something by the end of it. It talks about Karma, your relationships, life, and work."
He further added, "It's something that makes you conscious and makes you think about things in a funny way. So, I was happy that I got a script like this with a director who's extremely experienced in the genre."
Talking about the film, Thank God revolves around an egoistic real estate broker in huge debts, who meets with an accident. When he gains consciousness, he realizes that he is in the realm between life and death and is forced to play the game of life.
