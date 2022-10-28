Thank God Day 3 Box Office Collection: Sidharth Malhotra-Ajay Devgn's Film Fails To Pick Up Business

Apart from Akshay Kumar-Jacqueline Fernandez-Nushratt Bharuccha starrer Ram Setu, Sidharth Malhotra-Ajay Devgn's Thank God also hit the marquee on Diwali (October 25, 2022). The Indra Kumar directorial has Ajay and Sidharth sharing screen space for the first time.

Thank God which received mixed reviews from the critics, relied completely on spot bookings and turned out to be Sidharth Malhotra's fourth highest opener after Ek Villain and Brothers.

However, the comic caper witnessed a decline in its box office collections despite the ongoing festival season.

Speaking about how it fared at the box office on Day 3 (Wednesday), early reports hint that the Sidharth Malhotra-Ajay Devgn starrer witnessed a further decline in its box office numbers on its third day of release.

If a report in Sacnik is to be believed, the family entertainer minted around Rs 4 Crore on Thursday. The total three-day box office collection now stands at Rs 18.10 Crore (estimated).

Day 1- Rs 8.10 Crore

Day 2- Rs 6 Crore

Day 3- Rs 4 Crore (estimated numbers)

Talking about doing a film like Thank God, Sidharth had earlier said in one of his interviews, "Action is difficult and any film comes with its own set of challenges. I feel comedy is equally difficult to do. I've always tried to keep my genres different. I don't know how long I can sustain that. But Thank God came as a refreshing change, because of the entertainment factor in it."

Ajay Devgn-Sidharth Malhotra's Thank God is inspired by the Danish social comedy Sorte Kugle. The film revolves around a self-centric real-estate agent who meets with a car accident and finds himself in the realm between life and death. Soon, he comes face-to-face with Chitragupt AKA CG and has no other option but to play the game of life to return back to earth.

Besides Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra, Thank God also features Rakul Preet Singh in a pivotal role. The movie also stars Nora Fatehi in a special dance number which is a remake of Sri Lankan singer Yohani's viral hit 'Manike Mage'.

After Thank God, Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming releases are Mission Majnu which stars Rashmika Mandanna who recently made her Bollywood debut with Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Goodbye. He also has an action-thriller titled Yodha alongside Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna in the pipeline.