Uunchai Box Office Report: Amitabh Bachchan Starrer Witnesses 100 percent Growth As Collections Doubles On Day

Ace filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya, who is known for his heartwarming movies, has been making headlines for his directorial comeback Uunchai. He has donned the director's hat after six years and brought together an interesting ensemble of cast Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Sarika and Parineeti Chopra. For the uninitiated, Uunchai is a slice of life movie which is a tribute to a lifelong friendship. The movie featured a group of three friends who climbed Mount Everest to pay a tribute to their late friend. As Uunchai opened to decent reviews from the audience, the recent update suggests that it is picking up pace at the box office.

As per a report published in Box Office India, Uunchai's collections have doubled on the second day of release. The report suggested that the movie has earned around Rs 3.25 crore nett and has become the first film to have shown 100 percent growth on a Saturday post pandemic. Reportedly, Uunchai is expected to witness more growth in the coming days due to restricted releases. Needless to say, the Uunchai team is over the moon with the growing collections of the movie.

Advertisement

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan had urged fans to watch Uunchai in theatres. During an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, he stated, "There is a different joy in going to the theatre and watching a movie after buying a ticket. The situation is very tough these days, no one is going to the theatre. I join my hands and request you to buy tickets and watch our movie in theatres". This isn't all. The legendary actor had also visited Siddhivinayak Temple with his son Abhishek Bachchan to pray for the success of Uunchai.

After Uunchai, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Nag Ashwin's much talked about movie Project K which will also star Deepika Padukone and Prabhas in the lead. Besides, he will also be collaborating with the Bajirao Mastani actress for the Hindi remake of The Intern. The movie is expected to hit the floors next year. Talking about The Intern remake, Deepika stated that the pandemic had messed with their plans. "The Intern will happen this year, or early 2023. The third wave wasn't anticipated, so it threw a few things off course. But now, [we are] back on track," she added.