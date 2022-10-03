Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan's much awaited film Vikram Vedha released in cinema halls last week (September 30). Despite mostly positive reviews from the critics, the film failed to mint a big opening figure. After opening at Rs 10.58 Crore on Friday, the neo-noir crime thriller exhibited some growth in his business over the weekend.

According to a report in Sacnilk, Vikram Vedha witnessed a jump of over 25% on Satuday to collect Rs 12.50 Crore. If the early estimates are to be believed, the Pushkar-Gayatri directorial saw a little more upward trend in its box office figures on Sunday to mint a collection of Rs 14.50 Crore.

The total three-day box office collection now stands at Rs 37.59 Crore.

Day 1- Rs 10.58 Crore

Day 2- Rs 12.51 Crore

Day 3- Rs 14.50 Crore (estimated)

Speaking about the film's underwhelming performance at the box office, while it has fared better in multiplexes, it hasn't impressed the single screen audience much despite being an action entertainer. Also, it looks like the remake factor and the low-promotion campaign has always worked against the film.

For the unversed, Hrithik-Saif starrer Vikram Vedha is the official remake of Pushkar-Gayatri's 2017 Tamil film of the same name which featured R Madhavan as the cop Vikram and Vijay Sethupathi as the dreaded gangster Vedha.

Prior the film's release, the director-duo had said that the Hindi version isn't a copy of the Tamil hit. They had mentioned in several of their interviews that while the soul and the plot of the Hrithik-Saif film is the same, it's a completely different film due to various factors.