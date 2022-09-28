After two decades, Bollywood stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan are reuniting on screen for Pushkar-Gayatri's upcoming neo-noir thriller Vikram Vedha, an official remake of the director-duo's Tamil hit by the same name.

There is a lot of anticipation around this film as it marks Hrithik Roshan's return to the marquee after his action blockbuster War in 2019. Joining him is Saif who has also become a talking point ever since the makers dropped the trailer of the film.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's visual spectacle Brahmastra Part One: Shiva which released in first week of September gave Bollywood a reason to cheer after a long dry spell at the box office. And now, everyone has pinned their hopes on Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan's Vikram Vedha to set the box office on fire.

Going by the early buzz, the film trade experts are confident that this Pushkar-Gayatri directorial will draw audience to the cinema halls. The limited advanced booking which started on September 22 has already hinted a promising opening for the film.

As per a report in Sacnilk, the first day advance book for Vikram Vedha stands at Rs 1.02 Crore (45888 tickets sold). If the early estimates are to believed, the film is expected to mint an opening collection in the range of Rs 13-15 Crore.

Film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi was quoted as saying by Indian Express, "Hrithik is the last true-blue superstar that we have had in the Hindi film fraternity. There is a feasible audience that comes to the cinemas only because Hrithik's face is on the poster. That doesn't happen to the younger actors who came after him. His presence in the film and his coming to the silver screen straight after War, which was almost four years ago, is certainly something most people are excited by."

On the other hand, trade analyst Girish Johar told the publication that the opening figure for Vikram Vedha would have touched Rs 20 Crore if the makers had chalked out a better marketing strategy.

The film will be locking horns with Mani Ratnam's historical epic Ponniyin Selvan-1 at the box office on September 30. However, it is expected to fare better than the latter in the northern belts as Hrithik and Saif have a larger mass appeal in the Hindi-speaking belt.