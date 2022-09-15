Weekly Box Office Analysis: Brahmastra Tops Worldwide Collections! Exclusive BO Report

At last, the jinx is broken. With Brahmastra topping the Box Office Charts in not only India but across the Globe with astronomical numbers, the joke is now on Bollywood boycotters. The first weekend Indian box office number was superlative and it eventually ended the dry spell with opening up of new possibilities and evolution of contemporary mindset. This ambitious film marked the beginning of Brahmastra Trilogy with the second installment Brahmastra-Dev slated to be released in 2025. This mythology meets marvel comics genre is novel to Indian audience and the youngsters have lapped it up. They laughed on the young lingo of protagonists while critics sulked on dialogue writers. It's totally a new world out now and needs a celebration.

Brahmastra opened on Friday 9th with a record-breaking box-office number of 36.42 crores which is one of the highest numbers for any non-holiday release. Saturday followed with a jump of 15% making it 42.41 crores and Sunday followed with a bigger number of 45.66 crores. The weekend collection stood majestically to 124.49 crores which consolidated its position as a legitimate hit. Monday showed a usual drop in collections with a figure of 16.50 crores and Tuesday had a further drop with a figure of 13.25 crores. Five days total tallies to 154.24 crores and thus indicating a magical number of 175 crores of week 1. With this respectable number, it is poised to generate another haul in its second weekend.

Brahmastra was released in India in 5019 Screens and in 3894 screens in Overseas. Here, it was released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam and these versions made approximately 17 crores out of this total od 154.24 crores. It did extremely well in Overseas and topped the charts in Australia, Canada, US and UAE. It generated more than 70 crores from Overseas market and that's phenomenal. It registered fifth biggest collection in Overseas after Padmavat, Dhoom 3, Sultan and Dilwale.

Another lackluster release was Tamil Action-Drama Captain featuring Arya and Aishwarya Lekshmi which was panned by critics and rejected by audience as well. Made on a modest budget of 20 crores, it generated 5 crores approximately in its opening 5 days making it a loosing proposition. It generated 1.8 crores on Thursday, 8th Sep and then went to collect 0.85 crores on Friday, 1.1 crores on Saturday, 0.96 crores on Sunday and 0.49 crores on Monday. It made 5.2 crores in 5 days which is far below the expectations. The sudden drop on second day is owing to below average content and poor word of mouth.

Oke Oka Jeevitham is a Telugu release which was shot in Tamil also and released simultaneously, This modern science fiction drama is directed by Shree Karthik featuring Sharwanand, Amala Akkineni, Nassar and Ritu Varma. It was released on Friday, 9th September and its Telugu version made 75 lakhs on its opening day. It added another 1.10 crores on Saturday and 1.37 crores on Sunday. It dropped to 62 lakhs on Monday and to 48 lakhs further on Tuesday, thus generating a total of 4.32 crores in 5 days.

Malayalam Action Period Drama film Pathonpatham Noottandu was released on Thursday, 8th September with a huge fanfare. Written and directed by Vinayan and featuring Siju Wilson, Kayadu Lohar, Anoop Menon and Sudev Nair; this ambitious film was scheduled to be released simultaneously with its dubbed versions on Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada but it could not meet up the deadline of 8th September and was released later, Its Malayalm collection of day 1 is 1.02 crores, day 2 is 1.15 crores, day 3 is 1.19 crores and day 4 is 1.03 crores. It dropped on Monday to 42 lakhs and to 40 lakhs on Tuesday, thus making 5.12 crores in 6 days.