This is another disastrous week for Hindi Films. The highly anticipated solo Hindi release, Yash Raj Films Shamshera bites the dust with some depressing numbers at the box office. The glum scenario continued after last week's debacles of Hit: The First Case and Shabaash Mithu. What went wrong? Trade expert Girish Wankhede writes exclusively for Filmibeat, explaining the debacle.

Shamshera, the Ranbir Kapoor lead period action film had everything that a potential blockbuster deserves, except for its poor writing. It's the fourth consecutive flop for Yash Raj Films after Bunty Aur Babli 2, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Samrat Prithviraj. With this failed venture, it's high time we open up to reinvent ourselves for the new-age audience who are wary of cumbersome soulless dramas.

Shamshera Opening Weekend Collections

Shamshera opened on Friday, July 22 with the box office figures of Rs 10.25 crore, which was not bad compared to the first day collection of Rs 10.50 crore of Gangubai Kathiawadi and Rs 14.11 crore of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. But eventually, the reviews of Shamshera and the word-of-mouth was negative. The collections could not grow on the first weekend. On Saturday, July 23, Shamshera's collections stood at a dismal Rs 10.5 crore and on Sunday, July 24, the film generated Rs 11 crore - making the Opening Weekend of Shamshera stand at Rs 31.75 crore. This was far below the expectations and a clear mandate from the audience that they have rejected the film. By this time, the WhatsApp messages of Shamshera being a Hindu-phobic film were already doing the rounds.

Shamshera First Monday Collections

Then was the first Monday (July 25), which sets the course of every release for another week's continuation. It logically should be at least 50% of its Opening Day collections. But Shamshera collected a meagre Rs 2.5 crore, making it a big let-down. The four-days box office collection of Shamshera now stands at Rs 34.25 crore, which is quite concerning knowing the landing cost of approximately Rs 150 crore.

Box Office of Thor: Love and Thunder, Jugjugg Jeeyo, Hit: The First Case and Shabaash Mithu

The first week collection of previous Rajkummar Rao starrer Hindi release Hit: The First Case was Rs 8 crore, making it a legitimate FLOP. Another disaster from the same week was Taapsee Pannu starrer Shabaash Mithu, which collected Rs 2 crore in its first week and declared a FLOP. Thor: Love and Thunder generated Rs 93.50 crore in its two-week run in India, making it a HIT. Jugjugg Jeeyo collected Rs 78.50 crore in its four-week run, making it an another FLOP.

Upcoming - Ek Villain Returns and Vikrant Rona

Coming Friday (July 29) will see the heady mix of Hindi and regional Indian cinema. Ek Villain Returns is the Hindi sequel of 2014 super-hit Ek Villain and features John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria.

Then is the Kannada film Vikrant Rona featuring Sudeep and Jacqueline Fernandez, which is releasing simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. Then it is the Telugu film Ramarao On Duty featuring Ravi Teja and Malayalam film Paapan featuring Suresh Gopi.

Also, the third installment of Marathi superhit franchise Timepass is releasing as Timepass 3 featuring Prathamesh Parab and Hruta Durgule.

The Shamshera jolt is indeed huge and the coming week is also NOT looking that bright for Hindi cinema. The average publicity design and lack of visibility of Villain Returns is not a good sign. In fact, the visibility quotient of Vikrant Rona is bigger and it also boasts of Salman Khan's presence in its promotional event.

The overall sentiment for films this week looks low and that's alarming.

Edited by Shweta Parande.