Arjun Kapoor’s Kuttey Flops, Both Thunivu And Varisu Aim To Enter 100 Crore Club

Kuttey is the first Bollywood release of 2023 and it hasn't really brought cheers for the industry. The film opened poorly [1.07 crores] and then could hardly see growth over the weekend. As a result, the first weekend stands at mere 3.75 crores* and that's a really poor number. This is in fact lesser than even Anek [5.35 crores] which eventually folded up at 8.15 crores. Now one waits to see where does Kuttey land but a double digit lifetime is ruled out for the film despite 12 open days ahead of it till Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan arrives on 25th January.

The Aasmaan Bhardwaj directed film deserved better than what it has earned so far. The film is better than many other non-performers during post-pandemic. In fact it does have its thrilling moments as well as good dose of dark humor. However, somehow there was hardly any awareness about the Arjun Kapoor and Tabu starrer amongst the audience and hence just like Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar, this too will go unnoticed in theatres. That movie found some very good traction on OTT and though Kuttey is not that good, it still is poised to find eyeballs digitally.

As for the big screen entertainment, at least in south theatres are keeping quite busy, especially Tamil Nadu. Given the twin release of Thunivu and Varisu, there is quite some euphoria to catch these biggies at the box office. However, the clash has resulted in division of footfalls. The same had happened in 2019 as well with Rajinikanth and Ajith clashing with their Petta and Viswasam respectively. At that time both films had ended up doing quite well eventually and ended up netting over 100 crores each, hence turning out to be successful.

When it comes to Thunivu and Varisu, it would have to be seen if they manage to cover this kind of distance. Both films have scored a half century each already in their five day run so far, given the mid-week arrival. There would be more which would come in weekdays to follow and even in the worst case scenario, 20 crores more would be added by both. With around 70 crores each in their kitty by the close of the extended first week, it would require a longer run in due course of time for the 100 Crore Club entry to be made.

This should be ideally possible since both films have done well with their target audience. While Thunivu is for the masses and gentry, Varisu is working better with the class audience, especially amongst families. It would be a fight to the finish for both the films.

Meanwhile, both Drishyam 2 and Bhediya have celebrated their 50 day run in theatres. Drishyam 2 is now already in its ninth week and has crossed the 240 crores mark. It's now also available on OTT but is still playing at certain screens. On the other hand Bhediya has been netting around 1 crore each on a consistent basis for the last three weeks and is still in circulation. The film celebrated its 50 day run on the Friday gone by and will eventually end its run a little over the 70 crores mark.

Both the films have a few more days run left for them before Pathaan arrives mid-week on Wednesday, 25th January.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited