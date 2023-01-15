Kuttey Box Office Collection Day 2: Arjun Kapoor’s Film Gets Smashed By Vijay’s Varisu, Fails To Find Audience

Kuttey, featuring Arjun Kapoor and Tabu in lead roles, did not perform well in its initial release, showing limited improvement on its second day. On its first Saturday, it only generated a revenue of Rs. 1.20 crore nett. The film, apart from unveiling the trailer and a few public appearances, didn't do much to attract the audience to the theatre window.

Meanwhile, some positive reviews have also not helped boost ticket sales, whereas it is being reported that Kuttey will only earn Rs 5 crore in its first weekend. As per boxofficeindia.com, the film's performance saw a small increase of 20%, bringing its total earnings to an estimated 2.20 crore nett.

The film opened with a slow start but managed to pick up during the evening of its first day. However, it needs to see a significant improvement in its box office numbers to remain successful throughout the working week.

"There will be an upward trend for the film on Saturday, but unless it is more than double its not likely to help much in the long run as the core mass audience will slam the door on the film on Sunday," according to a report.

The film struggled financially and in comparison to the success of Tamil film Varisu, which starred actor Vijay in the lead role, earning an estimated Rs 1.50 crore nett on its second day of release. Further, it is reported that the box office revenue for Kuttey in the Gujarat/Saurastra region was significantly lower, about 5-6 times less, in comparison to the Hindi dubbed version of Varisu.

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj's son Aasmaan Bhardwaj's directorial debut film Kuttey also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sensharma, Radhika Madan, and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles.

Earlier, while speaking about the film, Arjun Kapoor had said, "As an actor, my journey in cinema has been of immense learning and growth. I feel I have finally found my groove in cinema and discovered what I truly want to do on screen. I have realised that I need to only do projects that bring me happiness and help me mature on screen. I have always wanted to be a part of credible films that allow me to also excel on screen as a performer. I wanted to collaborate with storytellers who believe in me and push me to do better."