Box Office: Kuttey Records Low Opening; Tabu’s Golden Run To End With Its Dismal Performance?

Ace filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj's son Aasman Bhardwaj's debut directorial venture Kuttey was finally released yesterday (January 13) amid a decent buzz and expectations.

Featuring Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Radhika Madan in crucial roles, the action-thriller is produced by Vishal Bhardwaj Films, T-Series Films, and Luv Films.

Kuttey is the first major release of 2023 and revolves around a group of corrupt police officers decide to rob a van carrying crores of cash that is intended to refill ATMs all over the city. However, as more criminals arrive, it turns violent.

The trailer received a decent response from moviegoers and Kuttey created an okayish pre-release buzz. Ever since its release on Friday, Aasman's directorial has been getting a good response from critics. However, the film underperformed on the first day of its release and had a shockingly low opening. Yes, you read that right!

As per early estimates, Kuttey took a very dull opening of around 5 percent on the first day of release and is expected to earn around 1 crore on Friday. However, the official numbers are still awaited.

After a disappointing opening, the footfalls need to multiply over the next few days for Kuttey to reach a healthy total. For the unversed, the film clashed with Ashuman Jha and Riddhi Dogra starrer Lakadbaggha. As expected, the movie failed to make any mark at the ticket window due to very low buzz.

While there are almost no chances of Lakadbaggha witnessing a jump, we hope that the footfalls of Kuttey increases big time over the weekend.

TABU'S GOLDEN BOX OFFICE RUN

Tabu is among the few Bollywood actresses from the 90s who are continuously still getting meaty roles to play in films. Last year, she featured in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan and Drishyam 2 with Ajay Devgn. Both the sequels turned out to be huge hits at the box office.

After two consecutive successes in 2022, Kuttey is her first release of 2023. As the film has taken a disappointing opening, we wonder if it is going to end Tabu's golden run at the ticket window. We're are hopeful to be proven wrong in this.

