Pathaan Box-Office Collection Day 1: SRK Comeback Movie Becomes His First To Gross 100 Cr On Opening Day

Pathaan finally hit theatres on January 25. The film has lived up to the massive expectations, especially in terms of the opening day collections. Pathaan, marking Shah Rukh Khan's first movie in four years, was one of the most anticipated movies of 2023. It not only broke advance booking records, but the film also beat box office records for opening day.

Pathaan saw a smashing opening not just in India but also in the overseas market. The film had earned around Rs 50 crore in the domestic market by Wednesday evening. According to BoxOfficeIndia, the film has earned 100 crores nett worldwide, making it the first SRK and India film to do so. In North America, the film will soon cross the $1.5 million mark.

In the Gulf market, the film is expected to earn over $1 million and is said to be the highest-grossing Bollywood film in Gulf nations in just two days of its release post-pandemic. Its advance collection has surpassed Hrithik Roshan's War (Rs 50 crore) and Yash's KGF: 2 Hindi (Rs 52 crore). And as per reports, Pathaan is expected to gross Rs 200 crore by the end of this weekend.

"#Pathaan at national chains... Day 1... Update: 8.15 pm. #PVR: 11.40 cr #INOX: 8.75 cr #Cinepolis 4.90 cr Total: ₹ 25.05 cr SUPERB," film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

PATHAAN - SRK'S FIRST EVER HIGH-GROSSING FILM

And if we compare Pathaan's day 1 collection with Shah Rukh's previous four releases, the movie has turned out to be the star's biggest opener ever at the box office. SRK's 2018 Zero made around 19.35 cr, while his 2017 romantic comedy jab Harry Met Sejal minted 15.25 cr. Both films were also declared flops. Meanwhile, Raees, which was a semi-hit, made around 20.42 crores, and 2016's Dear Zindagi collected 8.75 crores.

Therefore, looking at the figures, Pathaan is Shah Rukh's highest-grossing film ever. As the film starts looking promising, the second day's advance booking is higher than day 1 given the national holiday (Republic Day).