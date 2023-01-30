Pathaan Box-Office Collection Day 5: SRK Starrer Breaks Records In North America; Crosses 500 Cr Worldwide

Shah Rukh Khan has proved that he is Bollywood's real king and also a savior for the industry. The actor's comeback movie after a hiatus of four years is Pathaan, which has been wreaking havoc across the globe. The film has been raking in massive numbers and creating new records with each passing day. The YRF actioner has closed its first weekend at a whopping amount of around Rs 282-285 crore nett, making it the biggest-ever Sunday for any Hindi film.

PATHAAN NATIONAL & INTERNATIONAL BOX-OFFICE COLLECTION



SRK starrer spy thriller has inched closer to the Rs 300 crore mark on its fifth day after earning, according to early estimates, Rs 70 crore at the box-office. Domestically, the film has earned approximately Rs 282 crore. The movie has made a remarkable earning at international market by crossing over Rs 550 crore mark worldwide. Meanwhile, according to trade experts, Pathaan will enter the Rs 700 crore club in the coming days.

WILL PATHAAN BE ABLE TO BEAT DANGAL'S LIFETIME COLLECTION?

Pathaan is likely to become Bollywood's biggest hit ever by knocking down Aamir Khan's Dangal, which earned around Rs 390 crore. The Sidharth Anand directorial is expected to cross this figure in its second weekend run; however, Monday might cause a slight dip in its collection.

PATHAAN BREAKS BOX-OFFICE RECORDS IN NORTH AMERICA

Meanwhile, Pathaan has also broken another record in North America. As per Variety, a US-based media house, Shah Rukh Khan's actioner became the biggest Hindi opener ever and drew an estimated USD 1.86 million in gross across 694 sites. This makes Pathaan the best per-theatre average of any current release. If the film continues at the same pace, it will take third or fourth place behind films like Avatar: The Way of Water, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, and A Man Called Otto. Therefore, if we count Pathaan's box-office collection so far, it has made around INR 429 crores.