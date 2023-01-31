Shah Rukh Khan's comeback movie Pathaan has been making brilliant figures at the box-office. The film, which was released on January 25, is still witnessing fans dropping by in large numbers to witness SRK on screen after a sabbatical of four years. Pathaan appears to be spreading its magic for another day, as the figures continue to rise. The film became Bollywood's biggest post-pandemic opener, grossing Rs 500 crore in just five days.

Pathan is scripting history at the box-office and has received a massive response; now the film is nearing the Rs 300 crore mark. Also starring Depeika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles, Pathaan made around Rs 25 crore nett, therefore, the film's Hindi version nwo stands at a total of ₹296 crore on Monday (the sixth day), it is expected to cross the Rs 300 crore mark on Tuesday, which is day 7.

Pathaan is the fastest Hindi film to cross the corvette 300 mark, according to BoxofficeIndia.com, and is expected to finish its first week collection at around Rs 350 crore nett. Meanwhile, film critic Ramesh Bala tweeted that SRK's actioner has logged a worldwide gross collection of 600 crores in just six days and has acquired a spot in the list of the top 10 films in North America.

PATHAAN DAY 7 MORNING OCCUPANCY

Due to working days, the film may witness a huge dip on Tuesday. However, it is expected to maintain its strong hold at the box-office as over the weekend, more people are expected to turn to watch Pathaan as there are no major releases. Pathaan, in the meantime, has made around 18-22% of its morning occupancy on Day 7.

Pathaan's star cast held a press conference on Monday, where they expressed gratitude and thanked the public for their support. Shehzada, on the other hand, which was supposed to be released on February 10 but has now been pushed back to February 17 due to Pathaan's strong hold at the cinemas halls.