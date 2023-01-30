Pathaan Box-Office Collection Day 6: UNSTOPPABLE! SRK's Film Inches Closer To Being All-Time Blockbuster

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's comeback movie Pathaan is on a spree to break all box-office records. The film, which was released on January 25, is on its way to making historic collections and has grossed a whopping Rs 50 crore in just five days of its run. The spy thriller has lived up to the expectations of fans who waited four long years to witness their favourite star spread his magic on the silver screen.

And now, the YRF-backed film is all set to become an all-time blockbuster Bollywood movie, as it has stayed strong even on Monday. Pathaan has been creating surprising numbers as it has become the only Hindi movie to make 50 crores in 4 out of 5 days and has entered the 300 crore club in India. Pathaan's overseas collections, on the other hand, have totaled Rs 542 crore. Check out trade analyst Taran Adarsh's tweet.

Speaking of Monday, January 30, Pathaan is likely to surpass Rs 20 crore nett and might end its day's run at Rs 25 crore. Meanwhile, though UP and MP are mass pockets that bring in huge numbers, there is said to be a dip at the cash register. Despite this, Pathaan could earn a massive sum of around 25 crore nett, as per Box Office India.

Pathaan, on its 6th day, has sold tickets worth 5.20 crores gross, which excludes the already blocked seats, according to several trade reports. Meanwhile, the film's advance booking is higher than the opening day pre-sales of Drishyam 2, which had 5.10 crores, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which had 5 crores.

Pathaan had a remarkable weekend as it was an extended weekend where it also saw a drop in the ticket rates at the multiplexes by about 20% as the target was to achieve 20 crore nett or more on Monday. Movies such as KGF and Dangal have been the biggest releases on a non-holiday working day, earning 25 crore, and Pathaan is now eyeing to break that record too.

The early response Pathaan received on Monday guarantees that SRK's actioner in the upcoming week will witness a solid run at the cinemas. The film is a part of YRF's ambitious spy universe, which also includes Salman Khan's Tiger franchise and Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War.