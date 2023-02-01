Pathaan Box-Office Collection Day 7: SRK's Actioner Shows No Signs Of Slowing Down, Makes 600 Cr Worldwide

Shah Rukh Khan is currently having the greatest moment of his lifetime with his comeback movie Pathaan, which is rewriting box-office history. Director Siddharth Anand's action-spy thriller film continues to dominate the domestic market for the seventh day and doesn't seem to slow down. Pathaan earned around 21 crore nett on Day 7 in India, making it the fastest Hindi film to enter the coveted 300 crore club after SS Rajamouli's Bahubali 2.

As per BoxOfficeIndia, Pathaan held the cash register strong even on Tuesday, cashing in Rs 21 crore, taking the movie's Hindi version's domestic one-week collection total to Rs 315 crore nett. As it was a working day, ticket sales saw a drop of 15 percent. Also starring Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Ashutosh Rana, and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles, Pathaan was released on January 25 and has completed an exceptional first week of running in theatres.

Pathaan crossed the 300 crore benchmark in just 7 days in comparison to Baahubali 2 (Hindi), which took 10 days and made a collection of Rs 247 cr, and KGF 2 (Hindi), which took 11 days to hit the same benchmark with a total collection of Rs 268.63 cr. Aamir Khan's Dangal, on the other hand, reached the same milestone in 13 days, earning Rs 197.54 crore.

Meanwhile, Pathaan is said to mint around 350 crore nett by the end of its extended first week. Reportedly, northern belts like UP, Delhi, and Gujarat/Saurashtra have been greatly contributing to the film's total collection.

Not only in India, Pathaan has been creating history at the ticket counters globally. According to Sacnilk, the film has by far breached $1 million in business in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), and it has been listed in the top 10 movies with the highest earnings on their opening day in North America with a collection of $10 million. As per Box Office Worldwide, reports suggest that Pathaan has made a collection of $28.75 million dollars worldwide, which makes its total over Rs 600 cr.