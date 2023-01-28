Pathaan Box Office Day 3: SRK’s Film Continues Its Dream Run, Likely To Break KGF 2 Opening Weekend Record

After a long wait of around four years, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has finally made his big-screen comeback with Siddharth Anand's Pathaan. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the spy thriller also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the main roles.

The Shah Rukh Khan starrer has made a strong debut at the box office, collecting approximately Rs 130 crore in its first two days. The early estimates suggest that the film has also managed to collect around Rs 35-36 crore on its third day, as per Box Office India. However, this drop in figures was likely due to Friday being a working day. It is expected that the film's collections will increase during the weekend. With such strong figures during the first three days, the film's total collection is around 160 crore nett (final numbers awaited).

Reportedly, Pathaan might collect Rs 250 crore nett across domestic markets by the end of Sunday, since it gets to enjoy a 5-day extended weekend. If Pathaan manages to do so, it will be a huge achievement for a Hindi film. Also, it is likely to break the opening weekend record of Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi).

By the end of the second day, Pathaan had already managed to cross the Rs 200 crore (gross) mark worldwide. YRF announced on Thursday evening that Pathaan had become the "only Hindi film to breach Rs 100 crore worldwide gross box office collection barrier on two consecutive days." The numbers declared by the producers were Rs 219.6 crore worldwide.

Pathaan's opening weekend has stunned the audience and the trade alike. Prior to this film, impressive collections were seen by KGF 2 (Hindi) which managed to rake in Rs 193.99 crore during its 4-day opening weekend. Salman Khan starrer Sultan had an opening weekend of Rs 180.36 crore, followed by Siddharth Anand's previous film War, which had a Rs 50 crore plus opening day, but could only bring in Rs 166.25 crore during its opening weekend.

