Pathaan Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 2: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Breaks All Records, Earns Rs 225 Cr
Pathaan Worldwide Box Office Collection: When Shah Rukh Khan makes a comeback, how can the audience not shower him with love? Be it the mango people (aam aadmi) or the tinsel town celebrities, everyone is busy raving about King Khan's action thriller that released on Wednesday (January 25). Within two days of release, the highly anticipated flick has created ripples at the box office.
Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is not only performing well in India but also in the international markets. After garnering over Rs 100 crore on its first day at the global box office, the movie set the cash registers jingling on the second day as well.
As per the latest buzz, Pathaan has crossed the Rs 200-crore mark at the international box office. Yes, you read that right!
PATHAAN BOX OFFICE: HRITHIK ROSHAN PENS NOTE
Hrithik Roshan shared an appreciation note for the makers and artists of Pathaan, expressing his thoughts after watching the film. The Vikram Vedha actor, who worked with Siddharth Anand In War, penned a post on his official Twitter handle.
