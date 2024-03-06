Article 370 Box Office Collection Day 13: Yami’s Film Holds Steady Ground On 2nd Wednesday; To Cross 55Cr

Yami Gautam starrer Article 370 has been one of the most talked about films of the year. This Aditya Suhas Jambhale directorial features Yami in the role of an intelligence officer and comes with an interesting ensemble of cast including Priyamani, Skand Thakur, Priyamani, Ashwini Kaul, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Arun Govil, and Kiran Karmarkar in key roles. To note, Article 370 revolves around the controversial 2019 abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

As the movie was released after creating a lot of buzz in the town, it opened to rave reviews from the audience and critics. In fact, everyone has been in awe of Yami's performance and has showered her with immense love. Interestingly, Article 370 has been doing a decent business at the box office and has been maintaining a strong hold at the ticket windows in the second week.

To note, Article 370 started its box office journey with an opening day collection of Rs 5.9 crores. And while it did see a significant drop in collections on the first Monday, it did witness a strong hold at the box office during the first week. While the second weekend saw a hike in collections, Article 370 saw a drop of 74% in collections.

While there was a buzz about Article 370 witnessing a further drop in collections, the movie has been maintaining a steady growth in numbers. According to a report published in Sacnilk, Article 370 minted Rs 1.75 crores yesterday (day 12/ second Tuesday) which took the overall collections on Rs 54.35 crores. Given the trend, Article 370 is likely to mint Rs 1-1.5 crores today (day 12/ second Tuesday).

