Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Advance Booking Report Day 1: Akshay’s Film Beats Maidaan In 24 Hrs Of Advance Booking

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Advance Booking Report Day 1: Akshay Kumar, one of the biggest action stars in Bollywood, is all over the headlines these days for his upcoming release. We are talking about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which happens to be an action entertainer and also stars Tiger Shroff, Alaya F, Manushi Chhillar and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on April 10 and the makers have begun the advance booking of the movie.

To note, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been among the most anticipated releases of the year and marks Akshay's first movie with Tiger Shroff. From the teaser to the trailer, everything about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has managed to create a massive buzz in the town. And as the advance booking for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has begin, the action entertainer has received an impressive response.

