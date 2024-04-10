Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 1: Fans Predict The Opening Of Akshay-Tiger Starrer

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff is all set to release on 11th April 2024. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and the trailer and the songs have created a good pre-release buzz. It's an Eid release, and everyone is expecting that the film will take a bumper opening at the box office. Filmibeat recently did a poll on X and asked netizens what according to them will be the opening day collection of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

We gave netizens four options, 10-15 crore, 15-20 crore, 20-25 crore, and 25 crore+. Well, the results are out, and fans have predicted that the day one collection of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be Rs. 25 crore+.

