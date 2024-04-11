Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 1: Did Akshay Kumar's Film Beat Salman's Last Eid Release?

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 1: Gone are the days when a film used to work on star power. While Bollywood superstars Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan carried a movie on their shoulders, things have changed post the pandemic. It's the content that sells, irrespective of the star power or marketing gimmicks.

While the trailer of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan managed to create anticipation among the audience, the film has received scathing reviews from the critics and the audience. Netizens have compared the action drama to a PUBG game, expressing their disappointment of the lack of storyline in the much-awaited film.

