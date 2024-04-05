Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Akshay’s Film To Be 2nd Highest Opener Of 2024

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Akshay Kumar has been one of the biggest action stars in Bollywood and there are no second thoughts about it. He has given us several iconic action films and earned the title of a Khiladi. And now, Akshay is making headlines for his upcoming release Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which marks his first collaboration with Tiger Shroff. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is an action entertainer which also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Alaya F and Manushi Chhillar in the lead.

Needless to say, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is one of the most anticipated releases of the year and fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing Akshay and Tiger in the action mode. And while it is just five days left for the release of this Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer, there have been massive speculations about how Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will fare at the box office.

