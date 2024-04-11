Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Will Akshay’s Film Be Highest Opener Of 2024?

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, who have successfully carved a niche for themselves as action stars, have collaborated for the first time in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Touted to be an action entertainer, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also features Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F in the lead along with Prithviraj Sukumaran playing the lead antagonist.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan happens to be among the most anticipated releases of the year. The trailer, teaser and the interesting ensemble of cast has got the fans excited and fans were counting days for the big release. To note, the action entertainer has opened to decent response in terms of advance booking and received a mixed response on the opening day.

