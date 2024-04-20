Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 10 Prediction: Akshay’s Film To See Hike During 2nd Weekend

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 10 Prediction: Akshay Kumar, who has been touted as the Khiladi Kumar, has impressed us with several iconic action dramas. And now, he is making headlines for his recent action entertainer Bade Miyan Chote Miya. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, BMCM also features Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F in the lead.

The movie has managed to create a substantial buzz in the town and Akshay and Tiger's bromance won a million of hearts. However, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's box office performance turned out to be quite disappointing. Starting the box office journey with an opening day collection of Rs 15.65 crores, this Ali Abbas Zafar directorial was seen struggling at the box office and failed to cross Rs 50 crores mark. And now that the movie is in the second week, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is expected to witness some growth during the second week.

