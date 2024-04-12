Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Akshay’s Film To See Hike; Moves Close To 30Cr

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Akshay Kumar has all the reasons to grin ear to ear today. After all, his first release of the year - Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has managed to see a decent response at the box office. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the action entertainer also features Alaya F, Tiger Shroff and Manushi Chhillar in the lead along with Prithviraj Sukumaran as the lead antagonist. While Bade Miyan Chote Miyan happens to be one of the most anticipated releases of the year, Akshay-Tiger's bromance did receive a decent response.

While Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (BMCM) songs failed to leave a mark on the audience, Akshay-Tiger's performance and Prithiviraj's stint as a villain did win hearts. And while Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is said to have several high end action sequence, the movie had a dhamakedar opening at the box office as well despite a clash with Ajay Devgn's much talked about Maidaan.

