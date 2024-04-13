Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 2: Earning Of Akshay Kumar’s Film Dips Despite Decent Opening

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Day 2 Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan started off with a decent collection on day 1, and it also witnessed a good response overseas. However, the film saw a dip in the collection on day 2.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 2

The film minted around Rs. 15.50 crores at the box office on day 1. However, the number decreased on day 2, and collected 7 crores across all languages, considering the film having 15.54% Hindi occupancy on Friday in major cities like Chennai, Mumbai, Jaipur, and Lucknow.

