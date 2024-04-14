BMCM Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay-Tiger's Film Picks Up Pace After Major Drop On Friday

BMCM Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff teamed up for the first time for the masala action-entertainer - Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Despite much anticipation, BMCM opened to a lukewarm response from fans and critics. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the action-packed masala action-entertainer hit cinemas on Eid (April 11). After a positive box office opening in theatres, the movie witnessed a major dip in numbers of more than 50% on Friday. However, as per latest reports, Akshay-Tiger's film has managed to pick up pace. Read on...

BMCM Box Office Collection Day 3:

Akshay-Tiger's BMCM raked in Rs 15.65 crores on its opening day, out of which the film collected Rs 15.5 crores in the Hindi belt alone. The film has been released in 5 languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

