Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: Akshay’s Film To Have Good Hold; To Cross 40Cr

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been one of the most anticipated movies. After all, it marks Akshay and Tiger's first collaboration, it also is backed by stars like Alaya F, Manushi Chhillar and Prithviraj Sukumaran. It was undoubtedly touted to be a perfect Eid treat for the fans.

However, despite all the buzz, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been struggling at the box office. After minting Rs 15.75 crores on the opening day, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan witnessed an over 50% drop in collections and Rs 7.6 crores on day 2 (first Friday). Interestingly, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan saw a slight hike in collections yesterday (day 3/ first Saturday) and earned Rs 8.5 crores which took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 31.75 crores.

