BMCM Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay-Tiger's Film Sees Slight Jump; Crosses Rs 40 Cr In Opening Weekend

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's highly-anticipated film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, is struggling to pull audience to theatres. BMCM, which hit theatres on Eid 2024 (April 11), clashed with Ajay Devgn's biographical sports-drama Maidaan. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the masala action-entertainer witnessed a slight growth in numbers on Sunday, however, the overall opening weekend collection remains low. Check out the detailed box office report.

BMCM Box Office Collection Day 4:

Akshay-Tiger's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan failed to meet expectations of the audience and opened to mixed reviews from fans and critics alike. According to the latest Sacnilk report, the high-octane actioner raked in around Rs 9 crores (early estimates) on Sunday. The total 4-day weekend collection of BMCM is estimated to be around Rs 40.75 CRORES!

