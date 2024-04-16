Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay-Tiger's Film Sees HUGE Drop; Fails 1st Monday Test

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, two of the most loved action stars, teamed up for the first time for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the masala action-entertainer hit cinemas on Eid 2024, i.e. April 11. Given the power-packed ensemble, blockbuster director, picturesque locations, adrenaline-pumping action sequences, there was a lot of buzz around the release. However, the highy-anticipated actioner failed to meet with the expecttions of the audience and it is cleary evident from its box offie collection report card. Read on...

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 5 Report:

BMCM opened to mixed response from audience and critics alike. The film managed to collect Rs 15.65 crores at the domestic box office on Thursday. According to the latest reportpublished by Sacnilk, Akshay-Tiger's film failed its 1st Monday test as the movie witnessed a huge drop in its box office collection.

