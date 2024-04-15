Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction: Akshay’s Film To See Major Dip In Numbers Today

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Prediction 5: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the movie happens to be an action entertainer and also features Alaya F and Manushi Chhillar as female lead. This isn't all. Prithviraj Sukumaran played the role of lead antagonist and his performance and won millions of hearts.

As Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has left everyone brimming with an opinion, the box office numbers have come as quite a disappointment. Despite the massive buzz, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan recorded the second highest opener of the year with a collection of Rs 15.65 crores. However, this Akshay and Tiger starrer has been struggling at the box office from the second day itself and failed to mint a double digit collection in a day.

