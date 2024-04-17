BMCM Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay-Tiger's Film Sees Further Drop On Tuesday; Struggles To Cross ₹50 Cr

BMCM Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's highly-anticipated film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, continues to struggle at the box office. Akki and Tiger, two of the most loved action stars of Bollywood, teamed up for the first time for this Ali Abbas Zafar directorial. BMCM hit cinemas on Eid 2024, i.e. April 11, clashing with Ajay Devgn's much-awaited sports-drama, Maidaan. BMCM opened to a lukewarm respons from audience and critics alike. Despite the huge buzz around the film, this masala action-entertainer is struggling pull audience to theatres. Check out the detailed box office report below:

BMCM Box Office Collection Day 6 Report:

Akshay-Tiger starrer masala actioner, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's box office performance in underwhelming. The film is struggling to cross the Rs 50-crore-mark at the box office. The movie had collected Rs 15.65 crores on its opening day at the domestic box office. However, BMCM witnessed a sharp drop on its 2nd day. On day 6, the numbers dipped further below.

