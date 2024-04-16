Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 6 Prediction: Akshay’s Film Struggles To Reach 50Cr In Week 1

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 6 Prediction: Akshay Kumar, who is known as the action star of Bollywood, has given several action films over the years which have left the audience in awe. His breathtaking action sequences are a treat. And this time, he is making headlines for his recent action entertainer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Also starring Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumar, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F in the lead, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year. And while Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (BMCM) was released amid massive buzz, the box office numbers have been a little disappointing. After a slow start at the box office with a collection of Rs 15.65 crores, this Ali Abbas starrer directorial has been struggling at the box office.

