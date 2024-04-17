Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 7 Prediction: Akshay’s Film To Fail To Cross 50Cr In Week 1

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Day 7 Prediction: Remember when Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff teased the fans with the first glimpse of their first collaboration? We are talking about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which happens to be an action entertainer and left fans excited as Bollywood's two action stars shared the screen for the first time. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also featured Alay, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Manushi Chhillar in the lead.

And while BMCM finally opened on Eid, it received an average response. Starting the box office journey with an opening day collection of Rs 15.65 crores, this Ali Abbas Zafar directorial has been struggling during the first week itself and failed to make a double digit collection on any day.

