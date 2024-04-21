Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection: Tiger Shroff's Third Box Office Disaster In A Row

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection: Tiger Shroff completes 10 years in the industry this year. The actor made his Bollywood debut with the 2014 release Heropanti which was a hit at the box office. He later had a few hits and few flops, but now, with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan not performing well at the box office, the actor has three back-to-back disasters.

Advertisement

Tiger's first release post the pandemic was Heroptanti 2 which also starred Tara Sutaria in the lead role. The movie was also released on Eid, and it received negative reviews, and was a box office disaster. It collected only Rs. 21.5 crore at the ticket windows.

Advertisement