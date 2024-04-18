Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Week 1: Fighter Stands 190% Higher Than Akshay’s Film In 7 Days

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan vs Fighter Box Office Collection Week 1: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's much anticipated release Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been creating buzz ever since it was announced. After all, it marked Akshay and Tiger's first collaboration and the duo was seen locking horns with Prithviraj Sukumaran in the movies. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan managed to create a massive buzz in the town and with an opening day collection of Rs 15.65 crores, it went on to emerge as the second highest opener of the year and turned out to be Tiger's highest opener post Covid 19.

However, despite all the buzz, stellar cast and an impressive action sequences, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan failed to set the box office on fire in the first week. In fact, it had not just struggled to cross Rs 5 crores after the opening weekend, it was seen having a tough time touching the Rs 50 crores mark in the first week. Interestingly, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has also failed to beat Siddharth Anand's aerial action drama Fighter.

