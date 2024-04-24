Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Day 14: Akshay’s Film Struggles To Touch 60Cr; To Record Its Lowest Number

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Day 14 Prediction: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, two of Bollywood's biggest action stars, have collaborated for the first time and the audience can't keep calm about it. We are talking about the much anticipated release Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which was helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and also featured Prithviraj Sukumaran, Alaya Fand Manushi Chhillar in the lead. Needless to say, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has managed to create a substantial buzz in the town. However, despite the buzz, BMCM has failed to leave a mark at the box office.

The action entertainer, which opened to mixed reviews from the audience, saw a decent start at the box office with a collection of Rs 15.65 crores. However, it witnessed a massive fall after the first Monday and has been struggling at the box office ever since. Not just it has failed to register a double digit collection on a single day, it even failed to cross Rs 3 crores mark at the box office after the opening weekend.

And now that Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is all set to complete two weeks of release, the movie continues to struggle at the box office. According to a report published in Sacnilk, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan minted Rs 80 lakhs yesterday (Second Tuesday/ day 13) which took the overall collections of BMCM to Rs 56.80 crores. Given the trend, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is expected to hold a steady ground and will be minting Rs 70-80 lakhs today (Second Wednesday/ day 14). In fact, it has already earned Rs 11 lakhs from the morning show and is expected to cross Rs 57 crores mark at the box office today.

For the uninitiated, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is having a box office clash with Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan. This isn't the first time Akshay and Ajay are locking horns at the box office and BMCM is certainly giving a tough time to Maidaan. Besides, BMCM is also facing a competition from Dibakar Banerjee's LSD 2: Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 and Vidya Balan starrer Do Aur Do Pyaar. However, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial seems to be unfazed by the new releases.