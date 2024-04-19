Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Day 8: Akshay’s Film Sees Its Lowest Number As It Struggles To Cross 50Cr

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 8: When Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff announced their first collaboration, the audience couldn't keep calm. After all, two action stars coming together for the first time was a clear hint of a dhamakedar action entertainer. And that's exactly how Ali Abbas Zafar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan turned out to be. Also starring Alaya F, Manushi Chhillar and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan turned out to be the perfect Eid gift for the fans

Advertisement

And while Bade Miya Chote Miyan was released amid immense fanfare, it seems to have failed to live up to the box office collection. In fact, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been struggling at the box office since the beginning after recording the second highest opener of 2024 with a collection of Rs 15.65 crores. Even the opening weekend couldn't boom the numbers for this action entertainer. And as the first week has clearly turned out to be a struggling one for BMCM.

Advertisement