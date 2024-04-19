Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Day 9 Prediction: Akshay’s Film To Cross 51Cr Ahead Of 2nd Weekend

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 9 Prediction: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's first collaboration has been creating ripples ever since it was announced. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the movie happens to be a big budget action entertainer that also featured Manushi Chhilar, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Alaya F in the lead. After creating an immense buzz in the town, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan opened to decent reviews from the audience.

However, the movie has failed to create a stir at the box office. After recording the second highest opening with Rs 15.65 crores, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been struggling at the box office. In fact, it even failed to touch Rs 3 crores in a single day after the opening weekend. And now as BMCM has ventured into the second week, it continues to witness a drop and the struggle is still on.

According to a report published by Sacnilk, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan witnessed another drop in collections and minted Rs 1.55 crores yesterday (second Thursday/ day 8) which took the overall collections to Rs 49.8 crores. Given the trend, BMCM is expected to go and slow and steady and is likely to mint Rs 1-2 crores today (second Friday/ day 9) as it inches towards Rs 51 crores.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Report:

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Day 1 (First Thursday): Rs 15.65 crores

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Day 2 (First Friday): Rs 7.6 crores

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Day 3 (First Saturday): Rs 8.5 crores

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Day 4 (First Sunday): Rs 9.05 crores

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Day 5 (First Monday): Rs 2.5 crores

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Day 6 (First Tuesday): Rs 2.4 crores

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Day 7 (First Wednesday): Rs 2.5 crores

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Day 8 (Second Thursday): Rs 1.55 crores

For the uninitiated, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is having a box office clash with Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan. This isn't the first time Akshay and Ajay are locking horns at the box office and BMCM is certainly giving a tough time to Maidaan. To note, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be facing a competition from Ekta Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee's Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 (LSD 2) which is hitting the theatres today. It will be interesting to see if BMCM can overshadow LSD 2 at the box office.