Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection: Hit or Flop, Budget; Everything To Know About Akshay’s Film

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Hit or Flop: Akshay Kumar aka Khiladi Kumar has been one of the biggest action stars in Bollywood who has won million of hearts with his impressive action sequences on screen. And while it is a treat to watch him perform stunts on the big screen, he has been all over the headlines for his recent release. We are talking about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which also features Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chhillar, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Alaya F.

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the action entertainer has been one of the most anticipated movies of the year and the teaser, trailer have got the audience excited for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Interestingly, as everyone is looking forward to the release of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, speculations have been rife about how it will fare at the box office. As this Akshay Kumar starrer is expected to have a decent start at the box office, there have been endless speculations about whether it will be a hit or flop, its budget, collection and more.

