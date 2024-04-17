Exclusive! Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Maidaan Box Office Collection: Manoj Desai Says, Hum Ro Rahe Hai

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Maidaan Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ajay Devgn's Maidaan were two big releases of the year. Both the movies released during Eid weekend and it was expected that the films will do wonders at the box office. But, that has not happened. BMCM has collected around Rs 45 crore in six days, and Maidaan has collected around Rs. 25 crore. Both the movies have proved to be disasters at the box office.

Advertisement

Filmibeat recently interacted with Maratha Mandir and Gaiety-Galaxy's Manoj Desai, and spoke to him about how the films have performed at the box office.

Advertisement