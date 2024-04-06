Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Vs Maidaan Advance Booking Report: Ajay Devgn To BEAT Akshay-Tiger On Day 1 At BO?

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Vs Maidaan Advance Booking: After the recent success of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon starrer Crew, Bollywood fans are set to witness the biggest box-office clash of 2024 so far. Yes, you guessed it right! We're talking about Akshay Kumar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan.

Amid a huge buzz and expectations, Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan are set to release on April 10, coinciding with the Eid weekend, and moviegoers are looking forward to watching the much-awaited Bollywood films on the silver screen next week. As the films are just four days away from their theatrical release, the makers have started the advance bookings.

Let's take a look at the advance booking reports of both the movies and see which one is ahead in the box office race as of now.

BADE MIYAN CHOTE MIYAN VS MAIDAAN ADVANCE BOOKING UPDATE

Among the array of Bollywood stars, Akshay Kumar seems to be facing the toughest time with back-to-back failures. Despite leaving no stone unturned in promoting his upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside co-star Tiger Shroff, it appears that his efforts haven't yet shown any significant results, despite securing the coveted Eid release.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan reportedly hasn't made a significant impact in advance bookings. According to a report on Sacnilk.com, the film has only managed to sell 173 tickets in the initial few hours, resulting in approximately 97k in earnings.

In anticipation of the big Eid clash, the report suggests that Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has secured 670 screenings nationwide, garnering approximately Rs 8.4 lakh when considering block seat data.

MAIDAAN AHEAD OF BADE MIYAN CHOTE MIYAN IN ADVANCE BOOKING

On the other hand, Ajay Devgn's sports drama Maidaan is competing head-to-head, having already sold 3961 tickets for its opening day, accumulating Rs 7.37 lakh in advance bookings, as per Sacnilk.com. Presently, it seems to be leading the race in advance bookings. However, the bookings have just begun and it'll be interesting to see how the films are going to fare at the box office.

For the uninitiated, Maidaan is inspired by the incredible true story of Syed Abdul Rahim, also known as Rahim Saab, who was celebrated as the coach and manager of the Indian football team from 1950 to 1963, marking a crucial era in Indian football history.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan or Maidaan - which film are you planning to watch this weekend? Share your views in the comments section below.