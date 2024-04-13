Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Vs Maidan Box Office Day 3 Prediction: BMCM, Ajay Devgn’s Film To See Some Growth

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Vs Maidan Box Office Day 3 Prediction: Following the recent success of the Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon-led Crew, Bollywood enthusiasts waited for the most significant box-office showdown of 2024 so far. Indeed, it's the clash between Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ajay Devgn's Maidaan.

Advertisement

With immense anticipation and chatter surrounding them, Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan got released on on April 10, coinciding with the Eid festival. While Ajay Devgn's biographical drama mostly got positive reviews, Akshay-Tiger's actioner earned a mixed response from critics.

Advertisement