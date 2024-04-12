BMCM Box Office Collection: Akshay’s Film Beats Ajay’s Shaitaan To Create THIS Record On First Day

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Beats Shaitaan On Day 1: Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been the talk of the town since it was announced. After all, it came with a stellar cast of Akshay Kumar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F and was also one of the biggest action entertainers of the year. And while everyone has been eagerly waiting for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, it opened to decent reviews from the audience.

Tiger and Akshay's bromance managed to win hearts but it was Prithviraj Sukumaran's performance as the lead antagonist that won hearts. Interestingly, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan had a good start at the box office and made an opening day collection of Rs 15.65 crores on day 1 (Thursday). This Akshay starrer has not just managed to beat Ajay Devgn's Maidaan, which was also released on Eid, but also created box office records.

