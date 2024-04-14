BMCM & Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay’s Film Fails To Beat Akshay’s Film Despite 100% Growth

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan vs Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 4: The month of April saw a big clash at the box office wherein two superstars were seen locking horns. We are talking about Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn's as their respective films Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan were released on Eid. Both the movies have been among the most anticipated releases of the year despite being from different genres.

As everyone has been eagerly looking forward to Akshay and Ajay's clash, there have been speculations about which film will be leading at the box office. Interestingly, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which is an action entertainer by Ali Abbas Zafar, witnessed a decent start at the box office with an opening day of Rs 15.75 crores. On the other hand, Maidaan minted half the collection of BMCM and settled with a collection of Rs 7.10 crores.

