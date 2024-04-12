BMCM vs Maidaan Advance Booking Day 3: Akshay’s Film Sees Jump In 1st Weekend; Continues To Beat Ajay’s Film

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan vs Maidaan Advance Booking Report Day 3: It has been quite a happening week at the box office. After two of the most anticipated releases of the year - Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ajay Devgn's Maidaan have finally hit the big screens. Interestingly, this marks Akshay Kumar's 9th box office clash with Ajay Devgn and there have been speculations about who will be leading in the clash. To note, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan happens to be an action entertainer also starring Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chillar, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Alaya F while Maidaan is a sports biopic on football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Both the movies have opened to decent reviews and have created massive buzz in the town. While BMCM has been leading the box office game, it continues to beat Maidaan in advance booking report as well. According to a report published in Sacnilk, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be seeing a hike during the first week. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial has minted Rs 1.57 crores with the sale of over 72 thousand tickets so far for the third day Hindi 2D - 9743857.48 Hindi 3D - 5027216.81 Hindi IMAX 3D - 283195 Tamil 2D - 496801.9 Telugu 2D - 121519.8 Malayalam 2D - 7330 Kannada 2D - 790 All India - 15680710 [1.57 Cr] Tickets Sold - 72718 Average Ticket Price (ATP) Hindi 2D - 190 Hindi 3D - 261 Hindi IMAX 3D - 485 Tamil 2D - 112 Telugu 2D - 123 Malayalam 2D - 146 Kannada 2D - 170 Total Shows- 11099 On the other hand, Maidaan will also see a jump in collections as the Amit Sharma directorial has managed to sell over 30 thousand tickets and made a collection of Rs 76 lakhs so far from advance booking for day 3. It is evident that Bade Miyan Chote Miyan continues to have a lead over Maidaan as of now. Hindi 2D - 7400889.48 Hindi IMAX 2D - 264583.78 Hindi ICE - 20060 All India - 7685533 [76.86 Lac] Tickets Sold - 30732 Average Ticket Price (ATP) Hindi 2D - 215 Hindi IMAX 2D - 430 Hindi ICE - 420 Total Shows- 7851 Earlier, talking about the clash, Ajay stated, "First of all I won't call it a clash. If you are calling it a clash, then in your language I wouldn't want two films to release at the same time. However, there are certain obligations due to which the films are to be released". It will be interesting to see if Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be able to beat Maidaan at the box office post release.
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Advance Booking Day 3:
Maidaan Advance Booking Report Day 3:
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan vs Maidaan Advance Booking Report Day 3: It has been quite a happening week at the box office. After two of the most anticipated releases of the year - Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ajay Devgn's Maidaan have finally hit the big screens. Interestingly, this marks Akshay Kumar's 9th box office clash with Ajay Devgn and there have been speculations about who will be leading in the clash.
To note, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan happens to be an action entertainer also starring Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chillar, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Alaya F while Maidaan is a sports biopic on football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Both the movies have opened to decent reviews and have created massive buzz in the town. While BMCM has been leading the box office game, it continues to beat Maidaan in advance booking report as well.
According to a report published in Sacnilk, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be seeing a hike during the first week. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial has minted Rs 1.57 crores with the sale of over 72 thousand tickets so far for the third day
Hindi 2D - 9743857.48
Hindi 3D - 5027216.81
Hindi IMAX 3D - 283195
Tamil 2D - 496801.9
Telugu 2D - 121519.8
Malayalam 2D - 7330
Kannada 2D - 790
All India - 15680710 [1.57 Cr]
Tickets Sold - 72718
Average Ticket Price (ATP)
Hindi 2D - 190
Hindi 3D - 261
Hindi IMAX 3D - 485
Tamil 2D - 112
Telugu 2D - 123
Malayalam 2D - 146
Kannada 2D - 170
Total Shows- 11099
On the other hand, Maidaan will also see a jump in collections as the Amit Sharma directorial has managed to sell over 30 thousand tickets and made a collection of Rs 76 lakhs so far from advance booking for day 3. It is evident that Bade Miyan Chote Miyan continues to have a lead over Maidaan as of now.
Hindi 2D - 7400889.48
Hindi IMAX 2D - 264583.78
Hindi ICE - 20060
All India - 7685533 [76.86 Lac]
Tickets Sold - 30732
Average Ticket Price (ATP)
Hindi 2D - 215
Hindi IMAX 2D - 430
Hindi ICE - 420
Total Shows- 7851
Earlier, talking about the clash, Ajay stated, "First of all I won't call it a clash. If you are calling it a clash, then in your language I wouldn't want two films to release at the same time. However, there are certain obligations due to which the films are to be released". It will be interesting to see if Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be able to beat Maidaan at the box office post release.