BMCM vs Maidaan Advance Booking Day 3: Akshay’s Film Sees Jump In 1st Weekend; Continues To Beat Ajay’s Film

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan vs Maidaan Advance Booking Report Day 3: It has been quite a happening week at the box office. After two of the most anticipated releases of the year - Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ajay Devgn's Maidaan have finally hit the big screens. Interestingly, this marks Akshay Kumar's 9th box office clash with Ajay Devgn and there have been speculations about who will be leading in the clash.

Advertisement

To note, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan happens to be an action entertainer also starring Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chillar, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Alaya F while Maidaan is a sports biopic on football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Both the movies have opened to decent reviews and have created massive buzz in the town. While BMCM has been leading the box office game, it continues to beat Maidaan in advance booking report as well.

Advertisement