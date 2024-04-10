BMCM vs Maidaan Advance Booking Report Day 1: Akshay’s Film Crosses 1Cr; Thrashes Ajay’s Film With A Huge Gap

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan vs Maidaan Advance Booking Report Day 1 Update: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been one of the most anticipated movies of the year. After all, it marks Akshay's first collaboration with Tiger and they are coming up with some breathtaking action sequences. Also starring Alaya F, Manushi Chhillar and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is helmed by Ali Abbas Zadfar and happens to be an action entertainer. While the audience has been eagerly waiting for the release of BMCM, the makers recent started the advance booking for the movie.

Advertisement

Interestingly, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has received a decent response in terms of advance booking. While the movie is still has a day to go before its grand theatrical release, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has managed to sell over 42 thousand tickets and made a collection of over Rs 1 crores. In fact, this Ali Abbas Zafar continues to be unstoppable as of now and the numbers are likely to increase today. To note, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be releasing in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Advertisement