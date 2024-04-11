BMCM vs Maidaan Advance Booking Report Day 2: Akshay’s Film Mints Almost Triple Amount Than Ajay’s Sports Film

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan vs Maidaan Advance Booking Report Day 2: This Eid has come up with the most amazing Eidi for fans as the box office witnessed a massive clash between two of the most anticipated releases of the year. We are talking about Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ajay Devgn's Maidaan. Both the movies have managed to create substantial buzz among the fans before release and the audience has been eagerly waiting for the movies to hit the screens

For the uninitiated, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, is an action entertainer and also features Alaya F, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Manushi Chhillar in the lead. On the other hand, Maidaan is a sport biographical drama based on Syed Abdul Rahim who was a pioneer coach in revolutionalising football in India. Directed by Amit Sharma, the movie also features Priyamani and Gajraj Rao in key roles.

